Victorian COVID cases drop again

coronavirus,

VICTORIA has recorded 5,052 new COVID-19 cases along with 17 coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday. Department of Health data shows the new cases were made up of 3,372 rapid-antigen tests and 1,680 positive PCR tests. There were 15,965 PCR tests conducted in Victoria on Friday. The state's active case tally is currently at 41,038 OTHER BREAKING NEWS: Chain reaction: two riders hospitalised in Junortoun triple motorbike crash A total of 274 people are in hospital. Of those, 38 are in intensive care and five are on ventilators. On Saturday, Greater Bendigo's COVID cases rose slightly. Following three days above 100 cases, Bendigo recorded 83 on Friday and 87 on Saturday. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 17 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 36, and Central Goldfields Shire eleven. OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens Campaspe numbers jumped up 40 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire recorded two each respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/275797a4-36db-4723-88f4-e77ed89a81e7.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg