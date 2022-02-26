Severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for central Victoria

news, local-news, bendigo, new, weather, rain, BOM

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall has been issues for parts of north, east and central Victoria. Slow moving thunderstorms with possible heavy falls may develop across parts of north and east Victoria this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Seymour, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Wangaratta and Falls Creek. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: * If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible. * Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees. * Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet. * Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees. * Stay indoors and away from windows. * If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways. * Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live. * Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads. * Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline. The next warning is due to be issued by 8:05 pm. Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

