sport, local-sport, bendigo, athletics, women's, 100m, heats, photos

Some of the action from the heats of the women's 100m at Saturday's Bendigo athletics meet. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/6c5f9e4f-cadd-449d-a69d-2226ea0f1884.jpg/r0_216_4867_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg