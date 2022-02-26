LAWN BOWLS: Bendigo v Moama; South Bendigo v Inglewood | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport, bendigo, bowls, south, inglewood, moma, photos, premier, division

Action shots from the premier division weekend pennant matches between Bendigo and Moama and South Bendigo hosting Inglewood. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/e939ad9c-3682-407c-a558-82451b7800bf.jpg/r0_254_3832_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg