Greater Bendigo COVID cases rise slightly
Greater Bendigo has recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases overnight.
This is an increase from the 83 recorded on Friday.
The total number of active cases in the region has risen slightly to 645.
Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 17 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 36, and Central Goldfields Shire eleven.
Campaspe numbers jumped up 40 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire recorded two each respectively.
