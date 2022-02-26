Greater Bendigo COVID cases rise slightly

news, local-news, covid, cases, bendigo

Greater Bendigo has recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases overnight. This is an increase from the 83 recorded on Friday. The total number of active cases in the region has risen slightly to 645. OTHER NEWS: Man airlifted after car crashed at height of Harcourt North fire Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have surpassed 12,000 to 12,151. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 17 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 36, and Central Goldfields Shire eleven. OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens Campaspe numbers jumped up 40 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire recorded two each respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

