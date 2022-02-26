The funding to help put food on Bendigo's tables

news, local-news, bendigo, funding, jacinta allan, maree edwards, food relief, jobkeeper

FOOD relief centres in Bendigo were busier than ever over the Christmas period, despite unemployment rates falling across the country. Eaglehawk Community House received $25,000 through the third round of the State Governments Food Relief Financial Reserve grants late last year - allowing them to stay open over the Christmas period. General manager of Bendigo Family and Financial Services (BFFS) Jenny Elvey said the funding was vital in responding to demand. OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases drop slightly "Over the Christmas period there was a very big shortage of food that we were able to source because people were on holidays and things like that," she said, "so it meant we could purchase fresh meat, and food vouchers." "It also meant we could get the food out to those in the community that couldn't pick up fresh food parcels." Ms Elvey said BFFS saw a significant increase in their services over the past few months. "We've noticed that we've gone back to a waiting list again," she said, "we'd sort of caught up through the pandemic but now we're back." "Now some people are really struggling, they've lost some payments from the government, a lot of those arrangements are ending now." Despite the unemployment rate dropping to 4.3 percent in January 2022 - the lowest in 13 years, since JobKeeper ended in March 2021, the region's families continue to struggle to put food on the table. OTHER NEWS: Man airlifted after car crashed at height of Harcourt North fire "That's probably one of the biggest issues we're dealing with," Ms Elvey said. "But there's other issues too, energy prices are really high at the moment because everyone's been at home all year, and obviously kids are going back to school so there's a lot of costs there too." BFFS is seeing over 50 families per day attending for food relief, as well as families referred from financial counselling services. "It's getting worse, not getting better," Ms Elvey said, "twelve months ago we were only seeing about 30 families per day so it's definitely going up." Eaglehawk Community House centre manager Tracey Moss said the $25,000 funding was vital to the support service. "We've never had funding like this before," she said, "the purchasing of vouchers has been great." "That has enabled us to reach out to a whole range of new people that we weren't able to support otherwise. "The funding also helps us support local businesses and keep people in jobs." Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said she was aware that families were struggling in the region, and the state government was trying to address skills shortages. OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens "When JobKeeper ended we saw a lot more families tip over the edge in terms of need," she said, "we certainly advocated for the federal government to keep that going." "Our jobs Victoria program is helping to get people back in employment, and certainly skills is something we're very interested in. "We've got our free TAFE program with a whole range of courses for people to get the skills they need to get the jobs they need - which are targeted in areas where we know there's a skills shortage." While the member could not confirm whether more funding was on the way for food relief services, Eaglehawk Community House and BFFS will continue their work feeding as many families across the region as possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/80d8d009-8ff7-438b-98c1-18f3f7202027.jpg/r0_194_4032_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg