Police are searching for Casey McRae after he failed to surrender into police custody. The 39-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to surrender into custody for trespass and unlawful assault offences. McRae is known to frequent the Maryborough, Geelong and Bacchus Marsh areas. Investigators are appealing to the public for help and have released an image of McRae in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts. McRae is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall, thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees McRae, or has information about his whereabouts, can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

