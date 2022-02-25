news, local-news, news, radio, greater bendigo, vision australia, bendigo, on air

As Bendigo's Vision Australia Radio cements its big plans on the local airwaves, the team is ready to welcome helpers to keep them on air. With two local news reading programs each weekday and hopes of expanding live local broadcasts, the Bridge Street studio is seeking enthusiastic radio-lovers to lend a hand. Volunteer Partnerships co-ordinator Deborah Gates said it would be an opportunity not to be missed. MORE NEWS: Firefighters bring Harcourt North grass fire under control "Vision Australia is actively seeking new radio volunteers to join a wonderful and dedicated team to co- ordinate and present the early morning and afternoon programs," she said. "This involves reading local and regional news on-air to listeners who are blind or have low vision and is the perfect opportunity for people who have worked in radio or media sectors, or are looking to move into those areas." Bendigo Radio veteran Bruce Lees, who has recently taken on the co-chair position on the Vision Australia Radio Committee, said he couldn't recommend the job more. "We encourage people of all ages and backgrounds, it's something anyone can enjoy," he said. "We have experienced volunteers on the team to mentor new volunteers and Vision Australia provides great training to prepare volunteers for radio roles." OTHER STORIES: Helpers would help with the 'Readings from the Bendigo Advertiser' that is on weekdays from 7am until 8am and requires volunteers to go to air as Bendigo wakes up. They will also be required in the afternoon from 1pm until 2pm to read articles from the Bendigo Advertiser, the Sunraysia Daily and other regional newspapers. "Volunteers would also be welcomed for our Saturday noon to 1pm local news reading program," Ms Gates said. Mr Lees said even after his long career on the air, he never got bored of being in the hotseat. "The excitement of being on air remains for me even after all these years," he said. "There's another dimension to the show though when you know many of the people listening are either blind or have low vision and would otherwise not have the same access." MORE NEWS: New BDAC early years centre set to be completed in 2023 Ms Gates said it was important to keep these shows going for audiences. "Because volunteers are reading to people who rely on us for accurate local news we need programs to be clearly presented and volunteers to have strong English literacy skills," she said. "There's opportunities for volunteering with Vision Australia Radio for people who are blind or have low vision. "The whole Vision Australia mission is to put print to audio to give people who are blind, have low vision and other print disabilities access to community news the same as everyone else can." Bendigo's Vision Australia Radio broadcasts up to 14 hours of local content each week on 88.7FM and is is located at 20 Bridge Street. Volunteers are required to complete current workplace compliance checks. To volunteer or for more information phone Deborah Gates on 5445 5700 or visit visionaustralia.org/volunteer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/177f8b3f-3380-4d5f-8557-06a5aed177e3.jpg/r0_194_4032_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg