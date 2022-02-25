recommended,

The upcoming Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition Elvis: Direct from Graceland will feature two stage costumes and a selection of important artefacts from the legendary 1968 NBC television special known colloquially today as the '68 Comeback Special. But why was it a 'comeback'? And why does Presley's performance on the show continue to stand out as a key turning point within his action-packed twenty-year career? Autumn in Bendigo means the Easter Fair and Sun Loong, our Chinese dragon, making his annual appearance on our streets, but there is so much more to see and do. Check out all the events and exciting activities you can do in Bendigo this autumn. Click on the link to our e-mag, sit back, relax, and make your plans! Do you often unearth a tool or piece of equipment that you can remember your grandpa using, or you might have seen pictures of some of them in old magazines? About eight years ago now, the terrific founders of the Lost & Rare Trades Fair not only cherished the tools but founded this unique event to support and promote those traditional trades, heritage skills and forgotten crafts and the dedicated artisans who continue to practise them as a career. You can meet the makers; see how things are made - made by hand, made with skill and made to last. It all started with George! Bendigo Pottery is a delight for tourists and locals alike, a special place to take your visitors. The Bendigo Pottery founder, George Guthrie, was born in Scotland in 1828 and in 1850 set off for Australia. In Sydney, George and brick maker Michael Doyle set up Camperdown pottery, making bricks and ginger beer bottles. George and his wife travelled to Sandhurst, and as a trained potter, established Bendigo Pottery in 1858. In 1909 George sold the pottery to Edwin Hartley, retiring to his home in Epsom, now potter Gary Bish's house. The current owners, Rod and Sally Thomson took ownership in 1999, adding an Interpretive Museum and cafe. Wheel throwing lessons and Clay Play run daily. In 2011 an Antiques & Collectables Centre was added and there are also now 8 artists' working studios. The factory is Australia's largest manufacturer of ceramic tableware and cookware. The continuing story of Bendigo Pottery is one of adaptation to change and the passion of the dedicated people at this extensive visitor destination who all play a part.

