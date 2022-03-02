news, local-news, news, local, court, crime

A CHARLTON man has successfully avoided a jail term in his County Court appeal today. Justin Broadbent, aged 34, was charged with a string of violent offences including assaulting and threatening a security guard and appeared before the Bendigo Magistrates Court in April 2020. The court heard Broadbent went to a store in Lansell Square in an attempt to buy cigarettes. He was refused because he didn't have any ID on him and he became aggressive with staff. More crime news: He was verbally abusive to a security guard who approached him and drew out a knife before leaving the store. After speeding away, he returned to the store and punched the guard twice. The guard deflected the punches while a colleague called 000 and Broadbent showed the guards the knife again before fleeing the scene. The court also heard of another incident where Broadbent was driving erratically behind an unmarked police car in Church Street, Kangaroo Flat. The police car attempted to turn into another street and Broadbent overtook the car, at speed, without indicating. More news: The police car pursued him with the lights and sirens on but he sped faster. Police abandoned the chase because it was deemed too dangerous to continue. Broadbent was convicted and sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to four months jail with a 12 month license cancellation. He appealed his sentence in the Bendigo County Court on 25 February, 2022. The charges which were the subject of his appeal were: driving under the influence, making a right turn at a 'no right turn' sign, three counts of unlicensed driving, making a threat to kill, unlawful assault, dangerous driving while being pursued by the police, and affray. The court heard Broadbent's life was out of control and that he was dealing with alcohol issues at the time of his offending. More news: Greater Bendigo records 190 new cases of COVID-19 on March 2, 2022 Broadbent didn't receive a jail term but was convicted and sentenced to to an 18 month community corrections order. His community corrections order includes 50 hours of unpaid community work, supervision and assessment and treatment for drugs and alcohol. Judge Quin gave a clear warning to Broadbent and said if he breached this order, she would not hesitate to jail him.

