PGA Tour: Herbert's tough start at the Honda Classic

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert has started his 2022 Honda Classic campaign with a two-over par round. Herbert started his opening-round at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida with a two-over front-nine which included a bogey on the par-four second followed by back-to-back birdies on holes three (par-five) and four (par-four). The second birdie on the fourth hole was set up with a stunning wedge shot over a green side bunker from 123m which landed around one metre from the cup. He then dropped a shot on the par-four sixth to move back to even-par at the turn. The 26-year-old then dropped another shot on the par-four 10th after his second shot landed just short of the green in the rough. He then got back to even par on the par-four 12th after another excellent approach shot to the green which landed in prime territory for another birdie. Related: Aussie youngster nabs US Open golf start He then immediately found trouble on the par-four 13th after sending his tee shot out to the right and then an approach shot that landed short into a green side bunker. Once out he then faced an awkward chip out of the rough to the pin and unfortunately clocked up a double-bogey six to be at two-over for the day. In champion style he buckled down over the next five holes to reduce any more damage to finish the day at T86 - eight shots behind leader Kurt Kitayama. He returns for round two late Friday night AEDT.

