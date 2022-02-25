PGA Tour: Herbert's tough start at the Honda Classic
Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert has started his 2022 Honda Classic campaign with a two-over par round.
Herbert started his opening-round at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida with a two-over front-nine which included a bogey on the par-four second followed by back-to-back birdies on holes three (par-five) and four (par-four).
The second birdie on the fourth hole was set up with a stunning wedge shot over a green side bunker from 123m which landed around one metre from the cup.
He then dropped a shot on the par-four sixth to move back to even-par at the turn.
The 26-year-old then dropped another shot on the par-four 10th after his second shot landed just short of the green in the rough.
He then got back to even par on the par-four 12th after another excellent approach shot to the green which landed in prime territory for another birdie.
He then immediately found trouble on the par-four 13th after sending his tee shot out to the right and then an approach shot that landed short into a green side bunker.
Once out he then faced an awkward chip out of the rough to the pin and unfortunately clocked up a double-bogey six to be at two-over for the day.
In champion style he buckled down over the next five holes to reduce any more damage to finish the day at T86 - eight shots behind leader Kurt Kitayama.
He returns for round two late Friday night AEDT.
