community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, moonlight

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. MOONLIGHT MARKET The ever-popular Moonlight Market will feature food trucks and a licensed bar at its new location. There will be artisan stalls, live music, art and much more. Bring your family and friends to this vibrant night market. All welcome. Where: Dai Gum San Precinct, Bridge Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, February 26, 5pm to 9pm. ARTISTS MARKET Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works. There will be woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more. For further information, click here. Where: Western Reserve, Castlemaine. When: Monthly on Sundays, 10am to 3pm. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/d2e30db0-1d17-403d-aa27-afcb4396a4f6.jpg/r0_70_952_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg