Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: MUSIC AND POETRY Raise money for Bendigo Cystic Fibrosis Support Group with an afternoon of music, poetry, yarns and walk up artists hosted by Peter Sheahan's Walk Up's. This event will feature Kevin Moore, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Hamley, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, John K and Ken Bice. There will also be a raffle. $10 entry. Walk up artists welcome, register at 12.30pm. To book phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480. For meal bookings, phone 5443 8166. Patrons must have proof of vaccination. Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, February 26, from 1pm. AUSTRALIAN DANCESPORT CHAMPIONSHIPS Dancers from all over the country will come to Bendigo for the 75th Australian DanceSport Championships. There will be professional, adult and junior dancers as well as individual and teacher/student pairings. Dancers will be competing for the titles in Ballroom (Standard), Latin American and New Vogue. Some of these winners will represent Australia in World Championship events. Ticket prices vary. Please contact 0418 216 533 or email: info@theaustralian championship.com.au Where: Bendigo Stadium, Inglis Street, Bendigo. When: Friday to Sunday, March 4 to 6 DAY OF PRAYER You are invited to the annual World Day of Prayer, led by Christian men and women from all around the world on Friday, March 4 (or around this date). Services and gatherings have been held for over 66 years in various churches in Greater Bendigo. The service this year has been prepared by a committee from England, Northern Ireland and Wales, with Scotland as the focus on a future occasion. The theme for this years prayer is Hope, a theme relevant for the current time. Four of the venues will be the Eaglehawk Baptist and Eaglehawk Anglican which will host events at 10am. Bethlehem Lutheran Spring Gully will feature Dr Bill Hanna as speaker and also be held at 10am. St Mary's Kangaroo Flat will host an event at 7pm with speaker Sr. Suzanne. Welsh members have been 'brushing up' on their Welsh language for the prayer. For information on the other churches please contact Jenny Rainsford on 5448 3912. Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region. When: Friday, March 4, phone Jenny for further information. VICTORIAN BAKING SHOW The Baking Association of Australia (BAA) Victorian Committee invites you to a weekend of giveaways, demonstrations and competition. The Show this year will host the three following events: Australia's Best Hot Cross Bun Competition, this class is open to individual bakery businesses and will feature only classic Hot Cross Buns with fruit. Australia's Best Vanilla Slice Competition, where bakers will be requied to submit six traditional vanilla slices. And the Victorian Training Trophy where apprentices can enter their baked goods. For further information on competitions and rules, please contact Victorian Baking Show on 0410 511 414. Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27, from 9am. FAMILY FUN DAY Join in with the Spring Gully Soccer Club for a family fun day for your child to learn soccer skills. This event is open to all skill levels and will include a barbeque for players. There is a chance to meet the senior players and there will be assistance on registering and ordering uniforms. $2 entry. Where: Stanley Avenue, Spring Gully. When: Sunday, February 27, 10am to noon. HARVEY TOWN Learn about the history of Eaglehawk with this virtual tour of Harvey Town. Harvey Town was an area of a close-knit community who lived in sandstone cottages. Bev Hanson will lead the tour and share stories of the people. Bookings required, click here. Where: Eaglehawk Library, Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk. When: Saturday, February 26, 10.30am to 11.30am. BENDIGO TRIATHLON CLUB The Bendigo Triathlon Club is hosting an event in Bridgewater this Sunday. There will be a swim at the Bridgewater swimming hole, a ride on a country road and a run on near the Loddon River. Distances to suit all ages and abailities. Registration at 7.15am, closes 7.45am sharp. Club membership fee starts at $30, members race day fee starts $5 and non members race day fee starts at $5. For further information, click here. Where: Eldon Street, Bridgewater on Loddon. When: Sunday, February 27, registrations at 7.15. SPRING GULLY DANCE Enjoy two weekly events with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. Saturday evening dances will feature CD music, a supper with tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and a lucky door. Admission is $7. Saturday evening events run 7.30pm to 11pm. Monday evenings feature CD music with an admission of $4. Monday evening events run 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Vaccination certificates required. The committee also hosts monthly events with live music. All nquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Weekly on Saturday's and Monday's, from 7.30pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates fashion from around the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For further information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. DJAARA LIGHTS Djaara Lights is a unique event that aims to highlight Dja Dja Wurrung culture in the Bendigo region through displays of Djaara artwork and augmented reality experiences. There will be stories of the Dja Dja Wurrung six seasons on Djandak (Country) from Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Owners of Bendigo. Follow the links to download the Djaara Lights Augmented Reality app to view the artworks, iOS and Android. iOS and Android. Read more here. Where: Oscars Walk and Bath Lane Precinct, Bendigo. When: Ongoing, 8pm to 11pm. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. 