WHEN the Dalai Lama met then-Bendigo mayor Julie Rivendell, the spiritual leader said it was clear she was a kind and generous person. That 2007 meeting was a high point for the Bendigo community leader, who died this week. Craig Niemann worked with Ms Rivendell when she was mayor and he was a city director. More news: Car might have vlipped as CFA crews raced to a fire scene He is now the city's chief executive officer and has spoken on behalf of the entire organisation about the mark she left. "My memories of Julie are of someone who was a good listener," Mr Niemann said. "Time didn't matter to her, as she saw her role as being there to help people. She was very compassionate and thoughtful." Ms Rivendell moved to Bendigo with her husband Bruce in the 1980s and was deeply involved in paid and volunteer community roles across education, health and community services sectors. "Having moved to Bendigo and embraced the city as her own, she wanted everyone to have that same positive experience of a healthy, happy and vibrant community, particularly our migrant residents," Mr Niemann said. "As a councillor, she was a great strategic thinker and liked to consider the bigger picture. "As mayor, she was ahead of her time driving a Prius hybrid vehicle and advocating for strong environmental outcomes in council decision making, when the environment was not on the local and national agenda like it is today." Ms Rivendell served as mayor during an eventful year between 2006 and 2007, when Bendigo was honing its reputation as a progressive and growing regional centre. More news: No jail for Bendigo gem club thief who stole close to $40,000 Along with the Dalai Lama's visit, she was mayor as the city started major works on the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. Ms Rivendell was also in the top job when the council won a significant planning tribunal battle that allowed the development of the Epsom Village Shopping Centre. "After leaving council, Julie sat on the former Bendigo Community Sister Cities Committee and remained a keen commentator on council business," Mr Niemann said. "Our thoughts are with the Rivendell family at this time." Details for an upcoming memorial service can be found in the classifieds section of Saturday's Bendigo Advertiser.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/69cad3d0-e5cf-49dc-894e-1c268839ec47.JPG/r0_65_2464_1457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg