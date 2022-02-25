NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers look to dodge Calder Cannons | Round 6

news, local-news, pioneers, nab league

Bendigo Pioneers are back on the road for round six of the NAB League Girls season. On the back of last week's win the Pioneers will head to Melbourne on Saturday for their first meeting of the year with the Calder Cannons. Pioneers head into the round after an impressive 73-point win over Gippsland Power during last week's round five. The 15.9 (99) over 4.2 (26) victory came as a boost of confidence for the squad on the back of a loss to the Tasmania Devils the week prior. The strong performance saw several Pioneers players selected in the Team of the Week: Jayda Richardson (B), Lila Keck (HF), Octavia Di Donato (FOL) and Lou Painter (Inter). Meanwhile, the Cannons also head into the match ready to fire after a close six-point win over Murray last week. Cannon's (3-1) 7.4 (46) over 6.4 (40) triumph lifted them to sixth on the ladder - with the Pioneers (2-3) trailing close behind in seventh position. The match commences at 1pm, at Highgate Recreation Reserve at 1pm on Saturday. PIONEERS TEAM: B: E. Gilligan, M. Marks, S. Demeo HB: M. Elliot, J. Richardson, A. Donnelly C: E. Bell, S. Orritt, K. Fullerton HF: T. Davidge, T. Williams, S. Cooper F: L. Keck, A. Gregor, D. Ryan FOLL: F. Pearce, L. Painter, O. Di Donato INTER: S. Pearce, S. Johnston, J. Cooper, S. Hobbs, J. Douglas. E. Everist EMERG: J. Caruso, J. Morrison, A. Zadow NAB LEAGUE GIRLS LADDER: 1. Dandenong (4-0, 354.33%), 2. Eastern (4-0, 275.3%), 3. Geelong (4-1, 131.9%), 4. Western (3-1, 152.7%), 5. Tasmania (3-2, 149.3%), 6. Calder (3-1, 120.2%), 7. Bendigo (2-3, 109.7%), 8. Murray (2-3, 193.4%), 9. Sandringham (2-2, 84.5%), 10. Oakleigh (2-3, 82.0%), 11. GWV (1-4, 57.40%), 12. Northern (0-5, 45.3%), 13. Gippsland (0-5, 119.8%).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/e8226491-da48-4b17-b979-888ca25755ca.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg