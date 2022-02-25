BDCA: Bendigo United surges into T20 grand final

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, United, Redbacks, T20

Bendigo United is the first team through to the BDCA Twenty20 grand final. The Redbacks defeated Huntly-North Epsom by 39 runs in a rain-shortened final pool two match on Thursday night to move into top spot ahead of Strathdale-Maristians. The Redbacks-Power game at the QEO was shortened to 14 overs per side because of inclement weather. The Redbacks couldn't have made a worse start when skipper Clayton Holmes was bowled by spinner Iraan Indrika on the first ball of the match. With net run rate also hanging over the Redbacks, Zane Keighran stepped up to the plate and made a fine 60 not out off 44 balls to lift Bendigo United to an imposing total of 5-119 off 14 overs. Read more: Weekend cricket teams Read more: Former Bendigo junior enjoying breakout season in Premier Cricket Read more: BDCA run home - who will finish fourth? Adam Ward (2-19) was the Power's best bowler. Playing without several first XI regulars, the Power needed an individual to play a special innings for them to have any chance of winning. Their top five all reached double-figures, but no-one could emulate Keighran's innings. Josh Simpson top-scored for the Power with 18 in a total of 6-80 off 14 overs. Marquee player Cameron Hemp (2-13) was the leading wicket-taker for the Redbacks. Bendigo United's opponent in the March 9 grand final will either be Golden Square or Kangaroo Flat. The Dogs and Roos meet next Wednesday, with the winner to play in the grand final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/64edeeb0-f2b3-4c62-9e01-e15b4a94209f.JPG/r544_437_5568_3276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg