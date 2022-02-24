news, local-news,

BENDIGO sculptor Andre Sardone uses everything he can in his artworks - even the kitchen sink. Mr Sardone has unveiled a series of sculptures at the Strathfieldsaye Recycling Station in an effort to make people think twice about what they are throwing away. He created his five works with funding from the City of Greater Bendigo after the recycling station asked if he would create something for them. More news: ""I have been going to that yard for many years getting materials (for my artwork)," he said. "They asked if I would make something for them and (I) approached council for grant. "All the pieces are to do with recycling and re-using material. There is a huge need to create conversation sustainability and the environment. "The landfill in Bendigo is nearing capacity and we need to find better ways to with the deal amount of rubbish we create and what people consider rubbish." The sculptures include a large sphere of kitchen sink, which Mr Sardone calls 'sinkosphere", a magpie sculpture made out of an old bicycle, two shimmering walls made of lining from old washing machines and a recycling logo made of roofing and down pipes. Read more: "The sinkophere - on social media, it has more attention than anything I have ever made," he said. "Visually it is an interesting piece. People see planets, a death star and the organic shape but when you see it's sinks, it really gets attention. "I was looking around what there was an abundance of and there seemed to be so many kitchen sinks, which are not reused a lot, so I thought 'what could I make with them?' A lot of my work is spheres and organic rounded shapes." Freddy the Magpie will welcome visitors to the recycling centre. 'You tend to get so many bicycles. Not many people buy them second-hand - if they are broke, people just buy a new one," Mr Sardone said. "We need to get smarter about some things we buy and what we throw out." Mr Sardone will open his studios to the public as part of the Bendigo Open Studios in March and is presenting work at the Melbourne Flower and Garden Show in April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/96931264-b29b-427d-bbc5-91658f659880.jpeg/r0_152_480_423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg