Athletes set for historic Gift at Castlemaine

This weekend's Castlemaine Gift marks 100 years since it was first run at Camp Reserve. The Minerals Council of Australia-backed event will see more than 200 athletes compete across a range of distances - with the men's and women's 120m sprints the highlight of the day. Sport news: Event organiser Darryl Nettleton said plenty of elite athletes had entered to compete on Sunday. "Especially within the women's Gift we have some really strong entries," he said. Expected to be in action is Ebony Lane who has a personal best of 11.39, Taylah Cruttenden (11.49) and fresh from an appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics is Kiara Reddingius (11.97). The $4000 Leech Earthmoving 120m Women's Gift Final will be held at 3.50pm. To celebrate 100 years since Richard Morton won the first-ever Men's Gift his son Bill will be in attendance. The $5000 MCA 120m Men's Gift Final will be held at 6.20pm. Nettleton said having the MCA come on board as a major sponsor helped highlight the strong history of both mining and running events across central Victoria. "The MCA fell in love with the fact that professional running in Victoria started right here on the goldfields as back in the day miners would compete for a purse of gold" he said. Other feature races over 400m include the $4000 Women's Classic at 6.30pm and the $2000 Men's Open at 6.40pm. This year the 300m Masters Final has been renamed as the Flying Scotsman in honour of running legend Ricky Dunbar who passed away 18 months ago. More sport: Bendigo City continues countdown to State League season

