Bendigo City FC hosts Avondale for round four of NPL grading matches
Bendigo City FC's junior NPL grading match campaign continues this weekend for round four of the pre-qualification phase.
This Sunday City FC will host Avondale FC for a series of games at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
The under-14s are on the back of their strongest performance so far this season - a 3-0 win last round over Werribee - and will aim to keep the momentum flowing.
After a tough start to the series with three consecutive losses the under-15s will look to put a win on the board over Werribee who head into the match after last week's defeat to Altona.
City and Avondale are neck-and-neck on the under-16 division ladder and will go head-to-head for a tough battle this week.
One of the toughest challenges this round will be within the under-18 division where Avondale is undefeated and second on the ladder.
The action commences on Sunday morning at 10am at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
