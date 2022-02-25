news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC's junior NPL grading match campaign continues this weekend for round four of the pre-qualification phase. This Sunday City FC will host Avondale FC for a series of games at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. The under-14s are on the back of their strongest performance so far this season - a 3-0 win last round over Werribee - and will aim to keep the momentum flowing. After a tough start to the series with three consecutive losses the under-15s will look to put a win on the board over Werribee who head into the match after last week's defeat to Altona. Related: Bendigo City FC under-14s shine against Werribee City and Avondale are neck-and-neck on the under-16 division ladder and will go head-to-head for a tough battle this week. One of the toughest challenges this round will be within the under-18 division where Avondale is undefeated and second on the ladder. The action commences on Sunday morning at 10am at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/60da9a73-47e3-40d0-bc07-4c9d3d3fe2f9.jpg/r0_143_2709_1674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg