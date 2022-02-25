LAWN BOWLS: Momentum back on side of reigning premier South Bendigo
STARING in the face of adversity a fortnight ago, momentum is back on the side of two-time defending champions South Bendigo in Bendigo premier division weekend pennant.
Two weeks ago the Diggers were under the pump having lost four games in a row and sitting a precarious 17 points outside the top four.
Two weeks later though on the back of two wins against sides that were above them on the ladder - Kangaroo Flat (20 shots) and Bendigo East (6) - the Diggers have regained their spark and have climbed their way back into the four entering the last three rounds of the season.
"It has been a lot better for us these past two games; we've got players regaining form and it's amazing what having a win can do for the confidence of the group," South Bendigo coach Brad Holland said on Thursday.
"We've still got a bit of ground to make up to catch the top two sides (Moama and Eaglehawk), but we're heading in the right direction."
The Diggers should make it three in a row and tighten their grip on a spot in the top four when they host Inglewood on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Holland says he is proud of his recognition from earlier this season in being named Bowls Australia's Coach of the Year for 2021.
Holland's Bowls Australia accolade follows his selection as Bowls Victoria's Club Coach of the Year in May last year.
Since joining the Diggers in May of 2016 when the club was coming off the weekend pennant wooden spoon, the Diggers have played off in three weekend pennant division one grand finals, won two of them and last year narrowly missed out on winning the state pennant title.
"To get the Victorian award just under 12 months ago was fantastic and something I was surprised by, so to get the Australian award is amazing," Holland said.
"It has been great to witness the development of a lot of our players through this six-year period where we're not just competitive in the top division, but we're competitive in most of the grades we're playing in.
"Everyone is enjoying their bowls and that's the main thing."
When the Diggers won the first of their back-to-back flags in 2020 - a nine-shot win over Holland's former team Bendigo East - it ended a 26-year premiership drought for the club.
Saturday's premier division games:
South Bendigo v Inglewood.
Bendigo v Moama.
Eaglehawk v Bendigo East.
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat.
Tips - South Bendigo, Moama, Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat.
PREMIER DIVISION SEASON RESULTS:
ROUND 1
Eaglehawk 88 def South Bendigo 53
Castlemaine 90 def Bendigo East 63
Moama 84 def Kangaroo Flat 57
Golden Square 70 def Bendigo 65
Inglewood bye
ROUND 2
South Bendigo 90 def Golden Square 62
Kangaroo Flat 76 def Bendigo East 69
Inglewood 74 def Castlemaine 71
Moama 80 tied Eaglehawk 80
Bendigo bye
ROUND 3
Inglewood 89 def Kangaroo Flat 64
Moama 81 def Bendigo East 69
Eaglehawk 85 def Golden Square 74
Castlemaine 76 def Bendigo 72
South Bendigo bye
ROUND 4
South Bendigo 96 def Castlemaine 59
Kangaroo Flat 95 def Bendigo 58
Bendigo East 88 def Inglewood 66
Moama 78 def Golden Square 67
Eaglehawk bye
ROUND 5
Eaglehawk 96 def Castlemaine 65
Bendigo East 91 def Bendigo 69
Moama 85 def Inglewood 76
Kangaroo Flat 80 def South Bendigo 76
Golden Square bye
ROUND 6
Golden Square 99 def Castlemaine 70
Inglewood 87 def Bendigo 73
Kangaroo Flat 78 def Eaglehawk 65
South Bendigo 84 def Bendigo East 76
Moama bye
ROUND 7
Moama 70 def Bendigo 39
Bendigo East 95 def Eaglehawk 70
South Bendigo 82 def Inglewood 66
Golden Square 82 def Kangaroo Flat 80
Castlemaine bye
ROUND 8
Moama 103 def Castlemaine 57
Bendigo East 100 def Golden Square 60
Eaglehawk 94 def Inglewood 56
South Bendigo 86 def Bendigo 70
Kangaroo Flat bye
ROUND 9
Eaglehawk 90 def Bendigo 51
Kangaroo Flat 94 def Castlemaine 79
Golden Square 84 def Inglewood 75
Moama 75 def South Bendigo 67
Bendigo East bye
ROUND 10
Eaglehawk 83 def South Bendigo 66
Kangaroo Flat 86 def Moama 78
Castlemaine 85 def Bendigo East 79
Bendigo 77 def Golden Square 72
Inglewood bye
ROUND 11
Inglewood 91 def Castlemaine 67
Golden Square 93 def South Bendigo 76
Moama 72 def Eaglehawk 69
Bendigo East 80 def Kangaroo Flat 78
Bendigo bye
ROUND 12
Moama 97 def Bendigo East 53
Kangaroo Flat 93 def Inglewood 75
Bendigo 80 def Castlemaine 63
Eaglehawk 81 def Golden Square 65
South Bendigo bye
ROUND 13
Bendigo East 100 def Inglewood 67
Kangaroo Flat 86 def Bendigo 56
Moama 89 def Golden Square 80
Castlemaine 81 def South Bendigo 74
Eaglehawk bye
ROUND 14
Eaglehawk 90 def Castlemaine 49
South Bendigo 83 def Kangaroo Flat 63
Moama 87 def Inglewood 75
Bendigo 72 def Bendigo East 69
Golden Square bye
ROUND 15
Inglewood 78 def Bendigo 70
Eaglehawk 82 def Kangaroo Flat 76
South Bendigo 76 def Bendigo East 70
Golden Square 77 def Castlemaine 75
Moama bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News