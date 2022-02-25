LAWN BOWLS: Momentum back on side of reigning premier South Bendigo

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, momentum, south, bendigo, diggers, weekend, pennant

STARING in the face of adversity a fortnight ago, momentum is back on the side of two-time defending champions South Bendigo in Bendigo premier division weekend pennant. Two weeks ago the Diggers were under the pump having lost four games in a row and sitting a precarious 17 points outside the top four. Two weeks later though on the back of two wins against sides that were above them on the ladder - Kangaroo Flat (20 shots) and Bendigo East (6) - the Diggers have regained their spark and have climbed their way back into the four entering the last three rounds of the season. "It has been a lot better for us these past two games; we've got players regaining form and it's amazing what having a win can do for the confidence of the group," South Bendigo coach Brad Holland said on Thursday. "We've still got a bit of ground to make up to catch the top two sides (Moama and Eaglehawk), but we're heading in the right direction." The Diggers should make it three in a row and tighten their grip on a spot in the top four when they host Inglewood on Saturday. Meanwhile, Holland says he is proud of his recognition from earlier this season in being named Bowls Australia's Coach of the Year for 2021. Holland's Bowls Australia accolade follows his selection as Bowls Victoria's Club Coach of the Year in May last year. Since joining the Diggers in May of 2016 when the club was coming off the weekend pennant wooden spoon, the Diggers have played off in three weekend pennant division one grand finals, won two of them and last year narrowly missed out on winning the state pennant title. READ MORE - South gets its man with Holland to coach in recruiting coup "To get the Victorian award just under 12 months ago was fantastic and something I was surprised by, so to get the Australian award is amazing," Holland said. "It has been great to witness the development of a lot of our players through this six-year period where we're not just competitive in the top division, but we're competitive in most of the grades we're playing in. "Everyone is enjoying their bowls and that's the main thing." When the Diggers won the first of their back-to-back flags in 2020 - a nine-shot win over Holland's former team Bendigo East - it ended a 26-year premiership drought for the club. South Bendigo v Inglewood. Bendigo v Moama. Eaglehawk v Bendigo East. Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat. Tips - South Bendigo, Moama, Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat. ROUND 1 Eaglehawk 88 def South Bendigo 53 Castlemaine 90 def Bendigo East 63 Moama 84 def Kangaroo Flat 57 Golden Square 70 def Bendigo 65 Inglewood bye ROUND 2 South Bendigo 90 def Golden Square 62 Kangaroo Flat 76 def Bendigo East 69 Inglewood 74 def Castlemaine 71 Moama 80 tied Eaglehawk 80 Bendigo bye ROUND 3 Inglewood 89 def Kangaroo Flat 64 Moama 81 def Bendigo East 69 Eaglehawk 85 def Golden Square 74 Castlemaine 76 def Bendigo 72 South Bendigo bye ROUND 4 South Bendigo 96 def Castlemaine 59 Kangaroo Flat 95 def Bendigo 58 Bendigo East 88 def Inglewood 66 Moama 78 def Golden Square 67 Eaglehawk bye ROUND 5 Eaglehawk 96 def Castlemaine 65 Bendigo East 91 def Bendigo 69 Moama 85 def Inglewood 76 Kangaroo Flat 80 def South Bendigo 76 Golden Square bye ROUND 6 Golden Square 99 def Castlemaine 70 Inglewood 87 def Bendigo 73 Kangaroo Flat 78 def Eaglehawk 65 South Bendigo 84 def Bendigo East 76 Moama bye ROUND 7 Moama 70 def Bendigo 39 Bendigo East 95 def Eaglehawk 70 South Bendigo 82 def Inglewood 66 Golden Square 82 def Kangaroo Flat 80 Castlemaine bye ROUND 8 Moama 103 def Castlemaine 57 Bendigo East 100 def Golden Square 60 Eaglehawk 94 def Inglewood 56 South Bendigo 86 def Bendigo 70 Kangaroo Flat bye ROUND 9 Eaglehawk 90 def Bendigo 51 Kangaroo Flat 94 def Castlemaine 79 Golden Square 84 def Inglewood 75 Moama 75 def South Bendigo 67 Bendigo East bye ROUND 10 Eaglehawk 83 def South Bendigo 66 Kangaroo Flat 86 def Moama 78 Castlemaine 85 def Bendigo East 79 Bendigo 77 def Golden Square 72 Inglewood bye ROUND 11 Inglewood 91 def Castlemaine 67 Golden Square 93 def South Bendigo 76 Moama 72 def Eaglehawk 69 Bendigo East 80 def Kangaroo Flat 78 Bendigo bye ROUND 12 Moama 97 def Bendigo East 53 Kangaroo Flat 93 def Inglewood 75 Bendigo 80 def Castlemaine 63 Eaglehawk 81 def Golden Square 65 South Bendigo bye ROUND 13 Bendigo East 100 def Inglewood 67 Kangaroo Flat 86 def Bendigo 56 Moama 89 def Golden Square 80 Castlemaine 81 def South Bendigo 74 Eaglehawk bye ROUND 14 Eaglehawk 90 def Castlemaine 49 South Bendigo 83 def Kangaroo Flat 63 Moama 87 def Inglewood 75 Bendigo 72 def Bendigo East 69 Golden Square bye ROUND 15 Inglewood 78 def Bendigo 70 Eaglehawk 82 def Kangaroo Flat 76 South Bendigo 76 def Bendigo East 70 Golden Square 77 def Castlemaine 75 Moama bye

