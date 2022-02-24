Bendigo Dragons BMX Club roars to life ahead of state series

sport, local-sport, aus cycling, bmx, state series, state championships, dragons, march, tegan djuric

HUNDREDS of BMX riders will head to Bendigo in early March for the Aus Cycling Victoria 2022 State Series. Held on the weekend of March 5-6 will be rounds two and three of the state series which will see divisions for riders as young as two years old all the way up to 50 plus. The elite state level competition is being hosted by the Bendigo Dragons BMX Club. Now that there's less than two weeks to go, the club couldn't be more thrilled to put on a weekend of racing at its Eaglehawk track. Dragons representative Tegan Djuric said the club was aspiring to showcase its track and all that the Bendigo has to offer. "This really is a huge event for our club and we really can't wait to get it underway and have people from across the state racing on our track," Djuric said. "We've had plenty of fundraisers in the lead up to the series as well as support from the City of Greater Bendigo to help with all the extra things such as portable toilets, food vans and crowd control barriers." Sport news: The action commences on Friday March 5 for practice sessions, before riders return on Saturday for round two which will then be followed by round three on Sunday. The first round of the state series was held last weekend at the Shepparton BMX Club. In total there are six rounds in the series, with round four hosted by Lilydale in April, round five by Bacchus Marsh in May and Mildura will host the final in August. Entries for rounds two and three of the state series are now open - the cut-off date is Sunday February 27 at 11.59PM. Djuric said the Dragons hoped to have undertaken some work on their track before the event but had run out of time. "Unfortunately we won't have the opportunity to make any changes before the state series and instead we will do some track work during winter," Djuric said. "This is perfect timing as we are then hosting the state championships in October. "We're going to make sure our track is up to scratch to ensure we can host the best state champions possible." After missing out on the chance to host the Aus Cycling BMX State Championships in 2020 due to COVID-19 - the club was awarded hosting rights for the 2022 edition that will be held later this year from October 7-9. The major BMX events hosted by the Dragons comes on the eve of the club's 40th anniversary in 2023.

