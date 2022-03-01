news, local-news, news, health, service australia, loddon mallee, van, anne webster, centrelink, medicare

6.30pm Due to the escalating situation in NSW and Queensland, Service Australia has said its Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle will be diverted to support those impacted by flooding. As a result, planned visits to Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater, Boort, Quambatook and Charlton will be cancelled. Earlier The Mobile Service Centre's Golden Wattle will travel through the Loddon Mallee region over the next few weeks to provide support to rural and regional communities nearby. Golden Wattle is one of three trucks in the Mobile Service Centre fleet operated by Services Australia and staff help customers with essential government services including Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services. Minister for Government Services Linda Reynolds said the van would allow residents to get the support they need, no matter where they live, particularly following a natural disaster. MORE NEWS: Symons' Dairy closes down after 102 years of milk distribution across Bendigo "It's important that communities in rural and remote areas can access essential government services easily, so they can get on with their lives," she said. "In total, Mobile Service Centres have travelled over 970,000 kilometres since 2006 and have assisted over 166,000 customers in more than 5,400 communities. "Golden Wattle will continue its travel through regional Victoria during late February and March to ensure people in these regions can still access the services they need in 2022." Over the next few weeks, the service will be heading to: Mallee MP Anne Webster said the versatility of the Mobile Service Centres meant it could quickly move to different regions and is often one of the first points of contact for people following an emergency. "The trucks have been involved in 28 emergency responses where crews have spent over 400 days in around 300 different communities," she said. OTHER STORIES: "Mobile Service Centre staff have assisted over 20,000 people affected by natural disasters." Dr Webster said anyone with Centrelink or Medicare questions should head down and talk to the staff. "Staff on board provide friendly face-to-face services, information and support tailored to customers in these rural and regional communities," she said. "They're able to help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations and a number of other essential government services." All of the services provided on Golden Wattle are offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

