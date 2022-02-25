news, local-news, Moore, Lee, Orlando, Australian, Cup, Bagshot, Bendigo, Pell

SUMMARISING the feature race dominance by some of Victoria's leading greyhound trainers, Lee Moore is a matter of fact. "The Daillys dominate and Jason Thompson, well, he wins Group 1s for breakfast," the hobby trainer from Bagshot says. But on Saturday night at The Meadows, Moore and his emerging talent Orlando will take their place alongside the big guns of greyhound racing in the $300,000 to the winner Group 1 Australian Cup. MORE NEWS: Russia declares war: Australian man wakes to shelling in Ukraine A shock cup berth for the son of Fabregas and Dewana Dimie and his 56-year-old trainer comes 12-month after he finished seventh as the favourite in his third career start in the Group 3 GRV Vic Bred Maiden Final (525m) at The Meadows last Australian Cup night. While his heat win was a surprise to many - as evidenced by his $28 starting price - it was less so to Moore. Not that he isn't pinching himself at the opportunity to be contesting a lucrative Group 1 for the first time, one worth a cool $300,000 to the victor, $86,000 to second and $43,000 to third. A crack field includes four runners from the powerful Andrea Dailly kennel, including the early favourite Lala Kiwi, and one Thompson-trained dog, the ultra-smart Immunity. But none has what Orlando does, with the 32-month old set to exit from the coveted box one on Saturday night. READ MORE: Bendigo trainers chasing Group race glory on Australian Cup night "That helps a lot. The first split to the winning post the first time is pretty important at The Meadows and there is bugger all between about four or five of us," Moore said. "The hope is he can jump reasonably and push up the inside and hold his ground into the first bend. "There is always a bit of helter-skelter around the bend, so you just hold your breath and hope you come out the other side somewhere up the front. "I wouldn't say he's brilliant early, but he's reasonable and he's quite strong. He's not one of those dogs that leads all the time - I wish he was. "But last week he led to the post the first time and got away from them and never looked in danger." Moore, a one-time Bendigo club committee member, who has been a hobby trainer for more than 20 years and currently has three greyhounds in work, is determined to make the most of the trip to the big dance. "We've had winners in town and made a few finals, but never a Group 1," he said. OTHER NEWS: Mask off! Mandate eases at midnight as more COVID-19 cases are recorded "It may not happen again," he added with a laugh. His previous biggest win was achieved with Yanong in the Melbourne Cup Prelude in 2016. Moore has long-rated Orlando, who won on debut at The Meadows last February and has since compiled 11 wins from 24 starts with five placings, for earnings of $41,400. "He did start in a blaze of glory by winning his heat and his semi and starting a short-priced favourite in last year's Vic Bred Maiden Final," he said. "We were in a perfect position, third on the corner and probably going to whip around them, and then one dog just took him out and that was the end of it. "He ended up winning a couple in a row at Horsham but he got crook after that and his form went off a bit. "After that he had a few months off, but has come back and won six out of 10. "He's not a world-beater, but he's a good dog. If ever gets back to where he was going to be he might be a better than nice dog." A by-product of plenty of attention in the racing media and within the industry in the lead-up to cup night has been some prominence for the small rural community of Bagshot. "Every time I go to Melbourne, and I go a bit, people are always asking 'where the hell is Bagshot'," Moore said. "Not just this week, but I get asked that all the time. "I just say roughly 20 minutes the other side of Bendigo and they kind of know the area. "I think they have a clearer idea now." Moore has been inundated with support from the tight-knit Bendigo greyhound community, with plenty of his peers quick to pass on their well-wishes. READ MORE: 'Talk to Me': A child's insight into disability Toolleen trainer Daniel Pell, who will have four runners of his own on Saturday night - three in Group races - said few people deserved a Group 1 starter more than Moore. "He said to me he's never had so many phone calls," he said. "I've even had other people in the industry messaging me trying to get his number so they could ring him. It's been great. "I was talking to him at Shepp (on Monday night) and he was telling me that he has had that many well-wishes. "He just deserves it. He's been in the game a long time and has always put in the hard yards." "He's had some lows in life - something like this is just wonderful." Junortoun trainer Mark Morrissey, who has his kennel's star Paddy's Marvel qualified for the Group 3 Country Championship final, said it would be a massive night for Moore. "It's great seeing the locals make these big finals, that's for sure," he said. "It would be quite a few years since we (Bendigo) had multiple chances in big races. "We obviously don't have many professional trainers, most of us are hobby trainers and Lee's a hobby trainer. "He (Orlando) has drawn well and he's a good dog. You have to be in it to win it and I hope Lee does." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/bf66bfef-5588-4b87-bfe6-d835978dd12e.jpg/r3_507_5998_3894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg