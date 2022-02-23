news, local-news,

Police are hoping the public have information to help locate Emma Gallagher. The 39-year-old is wanted on warrant for traffic offences. Gallagher is known to frequent the Kyneton and Belmont areas. More news: She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 159cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators have released an image of Gallagher in the hope that someone may have information on her current whereabouts. Anyone who sights Gallagher, or has information about her whereabouts, can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

