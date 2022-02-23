Fun the secret to Goers' success: Fitzpatrick

sport, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, cricket

Bendigo's improvement this season in the BDCA can be put down to one word - "enjoyment". That was the opinion of first XI captain Nathan Fitzpatrick after the Goers defeated Sandhurst to launch themselves into the top four for the first time this season. "We said at the start of the year that we wanted to enjoy our cricket more,'' Fitzpatrick said. "I think sometimes you can get too caught up in the winning and losing side of things. "We knew we weren't going to come out and win every game. We were always going to make mistakes at times, but the main thing was that we had fun. "We probably only won four games last year and we probably got caught up in being competitive and got frustrated with ourselves about losing. "It's not as if we've taken a more relaxed approach this season, but if we're going to spend seven hours together each Saturday we may as well enjoy ourselves." Read more: Bendigo Addy BDCA player rankings With four rounds remaining, the Goers have a realistic chance of playing finals. To achieve that goal they'll need to quash a form trend. In 12 rounds this season they're yet to win two matches in a row. This Saturday they play ninth-placed White Hills before tackling ladder-leader Strathdale-Maristians, bottom side Huntly-North Epsom and second-placed Strathfieldsaye. If they can't beat White Hills and make it two wins in a row then they probably don't deserve to play finals. Kyle Humphrys will be crucial in the Goers' quest to play finals. After a slow start to the season, Humphrys has made 315 runs in his past seven innings at an average of 45, including a superb 75 against the Dragons last Saturday. "Humper paced his innings very well,'' Fitzpatrick said of Humphrys. "There's probably been a few innings where he's got to about the 30-over mark and then got out. This time he took it up a notch." From a bowling point of view, Humphrys off-spinners, in combination with fellow spinner Craig Pearce, tied the Dragons down at a critical point last round. One of the Goers' strengths this season is they have shared the load with the ball. Seamers Bailey Goodwin and Declan Slingo have played their role, while Fitzpatrick has picked up vital wickets in the latter overs. "We're in with a chance and that's all you can ask for at this time of the year,'' Fitzpatrick said. BDCA round 13 - White Hills v Bendigo, Huntly-North Epsom v Strathdale-Maristians, Golden Square v Bendigo United, Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye. 1. Strathdale-Maristians Record: 11-1 Points: 66 2. Strathfieldsaye Record: 9-3 Points: 54 3. Bendigo United Record: 8-3-1 Points: 51 4. Bendigo Record: 6-6 Points: 36 5. Golden Square Record: 6-6 Points: 36 6. Eaglehawk Record: 6-6 Points: 36 7. Kangaroo Flat Record: 5-7 Points: 30 8. Sandhurst Record: 4-8 Points: 24 9. White Hills Record: 3-9 Points: 18 10. Huntly-North Epsom Record: 1-10-1 Points: 9

