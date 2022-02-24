news, local-news, kangaroo flat, kangaroo flat primary school, tutu, costume, celebration, education, school

TUTU "Twosday" was the theme at Kangaroo Flat Primary School on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 or 2/02/2022. The special date is a palindrome, a word, sentence or number sequence you can read left to right as well as right to left. The date also conveniently fell on a "Twosday" (Tuesday). The school used the date as an opportunity to raise money and awareness for State Schools' Relief, and did so with colourful tutus. State Schools' Relief provide school uniforms and books for families in need and ensure students facing financial hardship have the necessary items they require to not only attend school but also succeed in their learning. Students from Kangaroo Flat Primary were invited to wear a colourful tutu and donate a gold coin for the cause. Student ambassadors also sold Zooper Doopers to help combat the heat at lunch time and classrooms participated in activities around the number two, including doubles, twins and pairs. The school raised about $300 from the fun day. Want to read more about the school? See the articles below: Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/23374ba7-ec74-4921-9324-2baa67f3ec04.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg