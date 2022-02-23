Spirit take aim at three straight

news, local-news, Spirit, Bendigo, WNBL, Lightning, Adeliade, Maley, Anneli, Garrick

THE Bendigo Spirit will be shooting for three WNBL wins in a row for the first time since early in the 2018-19 season when they host the Adelaide Lightning at Bendigo Stadium on Thursday night. Following back-to-back wins against the Lightning in Adelaide (74-62) and Townsville Fire in Townsville (76-71), coach Tracy York's squad is entitled to feel quietly confident of its chances back on their home court for the first time since January 25. The Spirit last won three straight when they defeated Adelaide, Melbourne Boomers and Sydney Uni Flames during a stretch of games from November 4 to 11 in 2018, as part of a run of five wins from their first seven games that season. After slipping to 1-7 following a late-January loss to the Perth Lynx, the Spirit have breathed new life into their campaign following a pair of character-building wins. Their latest - a gutsy five-point win over the Fire in Townsville - was hailed by York as one of the greatest in her three seasons at the helm. "It was a phenomenal effort by the girls,'' said earlier in the week. "The win over the Boomers in round two was really good because they're a championship contender, but this win would have to be right up there. "We're without a marquee player for the rest of the season, but the group has settled and they proved that if they stick together they could do anything." The Spirit would no doubt have gained plenty of confidence after they fell behind in the final quarter against the Fire, but rebounded vigorously to claim the points. With the bar raised, the challenge now will be to back-up their new-found confidence and form against a team the Spirit has good recent form against, with their win over the Lightning earlier in the month breaking a four-game losing streak. Albeit, the Lightning were without big guns Stephanie Talbot and Alanna Smith last time around. Read more: Spirit upset Lightning in Adelaide to win second game of season Together the Opals pair averages nearly 30 points and will undoubtedly feature heavily in coach York's planning. The Spirit have plenty of their own in form, headed by rebounding machine Anneli Maley and championship star Maddie Garrick. The 23-year-old Maley continues to take all before her, with her game-highs of 25 points and 19 rebounds last weekend against the Fire bolstering her season averages of 19.7 points and 15.8 rebounds. Garrick has averaged 17.5 points across the last two wins, well above her season average of 13.3 points. A third straight win for the Spirit would put a bit of a dent in the Lightning's finals chances. They enter the contest in third spot at 6-3, with the fourth-placed Boomers (8-4) looking to pounce should the Spirit continue their bright form. Tip-off is at 7pm. LAST TWO GAMES February 17: Spirit 76 d Fire 71 (Maley 25 points, Garrick 18, McKay 10). February 5: Spirit 74 d Lightning 62 (Maley 26, Garrick 17, Lavey 12, McKay 8). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/fae59d09-0ebf-480d-95d6-241e96da9aa0.jpg/r0_102_2024_1246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg