PLAYERS will take to the greens for the final Bendigo Master Plumbers Charity Golf Day at Eaglehawk on March 18, marking the end of an era. The event will be held in memory of organiser Geoff Moroney who had pulled the event together each year with the help of his friends Phil Kelly and Brett Crapper. READ MORE: Keeping the Murray-Darling flowing: new funding for Mallee rivers The past three decades of the event have raised more than $342,000, which has been distributed to worthy causes. The recipient of this year's event will be Camp Quality, which aims to improve the lives of children living with cancer. Mr Kelly said the origins of the event had been deeply rooted in the trades industries. MORE NEWS: "The golf day first started to raise the profile of plumbing. The three of us did our apprenticeships in the 1970s. It involved a lot of hand-digging back then," Mr Kelly said. "We want this to be our biggest fundraiser ever, considering that it is the last one. We are asking all of the tradies in Bendigo to donate $1 to our GoFundMe page, or better yet come to the day, to make it a real success." To donate visit gofund.me/13e1e335. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

