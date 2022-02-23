news, local-news, news, education, la trobe university, bendigo, greater bendigo, international students

La Trobe has welcomed back hundreds of students to its Bendigo campus as O-Week celebrations kick off on Monday. The university has opened its gates to it's biggest influx yet, with the newly arrived international students recently enrolling in a wide range of courses such as dentistry, pharmacy, computer science and engineering. Physiotherapy and international student Maggie Chan said she was keen to make the change from online learning in her second year at the university. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Community Health Services and Centre for Non-Violence win Victorian Health Promotion awards "It was challenging last year because I always like to stay behind and ask questions after a lecture or tutorial, but you can't do that as much when you're online," she said. "I was also living on campus last year, but I essentially sat in my room by myself because there weren't many other people on campus. "So I'm definitely excited to be more social and get back in the classrooms this year." Civil engineering student Bradham Chopra said he was in for some new experiences after he made the move to Bendigo from India in the last week. "I studied when I was back home, but I wanted to continue my studies here in Australia," he said. "My brother was already here so I am excited to see what Bendigo and the university have to offer." OTHER STORIES: Deputy Vice-Chancellor global and regional Richard Speed said he was delighted to welcome new and continuing students for a safe return to study on the Bendigo campus. "We are particularly pleased at the number of international students who have chosen to study with us this year - the number commencing is almost 100, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels," he said. Professor Speed said the high number of enrolments is due to La Trobe's significant investment in teaching and facilities, coupled with federal government programs and policies to attract international students to the regions. "At our Bendigo campus we have brand new, modern facilities, such as our library and engineering and technology building, as well as a wide range of innovative courses, like the Master of Internet of Things," he said. "Our students also have fantastic employment outcomes due to strong work integrated learning opportunities and local industry support - particularly in areas like health, accounting and engineering. "These factors - coupled with post-study work rights, and La Trobe receiving more Destination Australia scholarships than any other university to support international and regional students - makes La Trobe Bendigo a very attractive destination for students from around the world."

