Pyramid Hill grass fire started by a slasher, fire under control

1.15pm One CFA truck remains on scene at a grass fire in Pyramid Hill. A CFA spokesperson said it was believed that the fire was started by a slasher. Related: Country Fire Authority highlight dangers of mowers and slashers following Harcourt fire The fire was brought under control around 11.50am this morning. 12pm It took just under an hour for CFA crews to bring a grass fire under control in Pyramid Hill. A CFA spokesperson said five tankers will remain on scene for the next coupe of hours. More news: Bendigo Community Health Services and Centre for Non-Violence win Victorian Health Promotion awards It is unclear how the blaze started. Earlier The fire is currently burning close to Old Leitchville Rd in Pyramid Hill. A GRASS fire which is burning close to a side road in Pyramid Hill is not yet under control. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said crews first received the call at 11.09am and said there were currently four tankers currently on scene with one more on their way. More news: Police out in force ahead of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival The fire is currently burning close to Old Leitchville Rd in Pyramid Hill. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/822ac4db-976c-4657-84b8-748cc4e776a6.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg