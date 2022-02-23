news, local-news,

NEW DISASTER relief funding is being released in the wake of the extreme weather that battered central Victoria last month. The Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander shires are the latest council areas to receive funding under a joint state and federal arrangement. It comes after intense thunderstorms lashed central Victorian areas including Greater Bendigo on January 26. Castlemaine - in the Mount Alexander Shire - was among the hardest hit areas. More news: Hospitalisations ease as region marks one year since its first COVID-19 vaccination At one point, authorities issued a flash flood warning and told residents that "if you are located in Castlemaine, you are in danger". The new funds will help councils with road and infrastructure repairs, clean ups and emergency help for residents, where required, senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson said. "The Australian Government is working closely with the Victorian Government and we are ready to provide further assistance as necessary," she said. Other areas to get disaster assistance include the Indigo Shire, Mildura Shire, Towong Shire, Wellington Shire and the City of Wodonga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/cde5acfd-bc5a-4bcd-a0f0-f0870f56d8ac.jpg/r0_160_3839_2329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg