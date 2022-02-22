news, local-news,

Campbells Creek Primary School is set to receive an upgraded playground and outdoor area after a builder was appointed to the project. Johns Lyng Makesafe Emergency Builders will construct the playground and outdoor area at Campbells Creek PS which will include installing sensory play panels and replacing shade sails and frames, to promote inclusive play for all students. Campbells Creek PS reopened in 2021 at the old Guildford school site. It was expected to welcome 20 students but enrolments swelled to 135. Read more: Operation Greyhound sniffs out $42 million in illicit tobacco along Murray River It is part of a state government-funded project. Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said the Victorian Government had contributed $454,125. "Every student should have a great school, no matter where they live," she said. "That's why we're investing in hundreds of small but important projects that will make a big difference for schools and create jobs for Victorians. "We're making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed." Read more: Mask rules to be eased in Victoria as workers return to the office Since 2015, the Victorian Government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1700 school upgrades. More than 300 Victorian government schools have been allocated funding to fast-track priority projects under the Minor Capital Works Fund. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

