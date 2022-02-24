news, local-news,

A POLICE custody officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend at their central Victorian home after 'play wrestling' escalated and he threw her across a room. The man admitted to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court that he had put his girlfriend in a headlock in August last year and, when she responded by hitting him with a tea towel, he retaliated by throwing her. The custody officer had been facing four charges on Tuesday afternoon but three were withdrawn by the prosecutor upon his pleading guilty to single charge of unlawful assault. He is unable to be identified for legal reasons. More news: Person fails to enter Bendigo bike shop during apparent break-in Defence barrister Luke Docherty said the pair met through a dating app and had enjoyed "a whirlwind" romance and bought a home together soon after meeting. A victim impact statement read to the court said the woman and her family had been quick to trust the man because he was employed by police. However, he later used his status to frighten her and told her his colleagues would discard any complaints she made about him. Mr Docherty said his client had since enrolled in a men's behaviour change program. "This incident started as a play wrestle - it escalated and ultimately he overreacted when he was hit with the towel. There's no excuse for it. He offered a plea of guilty... It's made in full knowledge that - considering his employment at the time - a plea of guilty to this charge effectively ends his career." Magistrate Sharon McRae said character references tendered to the court seemed to indicate he had not been honest with the people who wrote them. "He might be the greatest bloke that these people have ever seen but it doesn't appear to me that he has been completely upfront with these people," she said. "When I get references in family violence matters which involve a serious allegation of family violence - and that's what this is - and I get references that say 'he can't have done it because he is a really good bloke' - I'm not really interested in the good bloke defence... because how he portrays himself in front of other people could be completely different with how he acts within his family home." Magistrate McRae said the man must be held to a higher standard than members of the general public. Extra news: More than 1000 police officers wrongly sworn in due to 'administrative error' She imposed a family violence order, a $1500 fine without conviction and prohibited him from possessing firearms.

