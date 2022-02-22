Bendigo/Echuca veteran cricketers triumph in grand final

sport, cricket,

The Bendigo/Echuca over-50s team won the Veterans Cricket Victoria D-Grade grand final on Sunday. Bendigo/Echuca edged out Victoria Cavaliers by 18 runs in their grand final clash at Strathfieldsaye. After winning the toss and batting, Bendigo/Echuca compiled 5-206 off 40 overs. Ross Brown produced a crucial innings for Bendigo/Echuca in the middle overs. Batting at number five, Brown smashed 43 retired off just 28 balls, including six fours and two sixes, to give the innings a much-needed spark. Opener Daryl Rooks made 40 retired from 77 balls, while David Boromeo took 47 balls to make 28. The Cavaliers made a strong start to their chase, but Bendigo/Echuca took wickets at critical stages to slow the visitors down. From 2-115, the Cavaliers lost 3-6 and the run rate required started to soar. In the chase for quick runs the Cavaliers lost their final four wickets for sevens runs to be all out 188 with seven balls remaining. Jeff Shannon (2-17 off six overs) was superb with the ball for Bendigo/Echuca, while opening bowler Richard Murphy took 2-41 off five overs. Andrew Good didn't take a wicket, but only conceded 10 runs from his five overs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/d7674867-f92c-4852-b663-dd3651f213cf.jpg/r0_143_2864_1761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg