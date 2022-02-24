news, property, 46 Waterview Drive, White Hills, Bendigo, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, Lake Weeroona, schools, city shops

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $790,000 - $825,000 AGENT: Bill Williams Real Estate Bendigo PHONE: Bill Williams on 0428 502 663 INSPECT Saturday 11 - 11.30am Nestled in leafy Peppercorns Estate, this four-bedroom family residence is just a 10-minute walk from lovely Lake Weeroona. Cycle the Bendigo Creek Trail to Rosalind Park, or pedal north to the Bendigo Botanic Gardens White Hills. On a generous corner allotment, this family home has many stylish features such as fully-appointed kitchen with extra long breakfast bar. A spacious lounge boasts a wall of windows overlooking a tranquil garden with a tropical vibe. The executive study connects with the rumpus, which has alfresco doors for outdoor play. Your cinema room comes complete with ceiling mounted-projector for movie nights with family and guests. More features in this treasured home include deluxe main suite, corner spa, plantation shutters, custom blinds, ample storage, central heating and ducted cooling. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. It's on a landscaped allotment measuring about 699 square metres with a double auto-garage and private outdoor living. The alfresco has paving underfoot and a soaring gable overhead with ceiling fans to beat the heat. A substantial property and a top-pick for buyers seeking space and style with easy access to all services. White Hills has a shopping village and famous fish-and-chip shop. Childcare, two primary schools and a secondary college are nearby. Central Bendigo and the hospital precinct are mere minutes away. Visit www.williamsrealestatebendigo.com.au for more information as well as photos and floor plans. Ready to move? Email Bill to arrange your private inspection and an obligation-free appraisal. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/2b72a153-29aa-4f0f-a9b4-f0d762681e0d.jpg/r0_437_2749_1990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg