FORMER Kangaroo Flat premiership defender Zoe Davies' netball career has taken a great leap forward after her signing with Super Netball club Collingwood Magpies as a training partner. Davies, a key in defence in the Roos' 2016 premiership win over Golden Square, who later played with rival BFNL club Eaglehawk and later Bridgewater in the LVFNL, was one of three training partners announced by the Magpies on Tuesday. She was joined by fellow Victorians Casey Adamson and Montana Holmes. It's a reward for persistence by the much-travelled Davies, who played in the Goulburn Valley league last season. She joins the Magpies following a successful association with City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League's championship division. She was the best on court medal winner in the Falcons' last premiership in 2018 and has been a standout performer in the years since. Read more: Zoe Davies names best on court in City West Falcons' VNL championship triumph Davies, who followed her mother, former HDFNL star and multiple league best and fairest winner Shellie into the sport, started playing netball at 15. The high-flying and nimble defender told the Magpies website that the setback of missing out on Netball Victoria pathways over the years had only made her work harder on her game. "I started netball when I was 15 after watching mum on the sidelines," she said. "I decided it was my turn to give it a go and I haven't looked back since, and ever since then I've set a personal goal to push myself through the ranks and become the best individual I can be." "I have a lot of motivation and dedication to bring. "I haven't had the luxury of being able to go through pathways and have programs written up for me, I've had to learn for myself how to get fit and how to get better footwork, how to jump higher all on my own." Davies and fellow training partner Holmes are team-mates at City West Falcons. The newly announced trio joins sisters Sienna and Nyah Allen as training partners with the Magpies for the 2022 season. Collingwood will be looking to make the jump from sixth-place on the ladder after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-8 record. The Magpies are coached by Nicole Richardson, a former championship coach with City West Falcons, who is in her second season at the helm. Davies joins her former Roos premiership team-mate Ruby Barkmeyer as an SSN training partner this season. Barkmeyer is contracted with Melbourne Vixens. Collingwood will kick off its 2022 campaign against the Adelaide Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 26. Read more: Bendigo Super Netball product Ruby Barkmeyer adds third Vixens season to resume Collingwood will kick off its 2022 campaign against the Adelaide Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 26. Magpies 2022 squad: Geva Mentor (co-captain); Ash Brazill (co-captain); Kelsey Browne; Molly Jovc; Jodi-Ann Ward; Shimona Nelson; Jacqui Newton; Gabrielle Sinclair; Sophie Garbin, Maggie Lind. Training partners: Zoe Davies; Nyah Allen; Sienna Allen; Casey Adamson; Montana Holmes.

