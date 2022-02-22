Race for semi-finals berths goes down to the wire

sport, local-sport, bowls, Bendigo, midweek, pennant

Inglewood caused one of the upsets of the Bendigo Midweek Pennant Bowls season in the penultimate home and away round on Monday. Inglewood's seven-shot win over Eaglehawk cost the Hawks top spot on the ladder. The shock result - combined with Bendigo's 25-shot win over White Hills - allowed Bendigo to move into top spot with one round remaining. Second-placed Eaglehawk is now only four points ahead of third-placed Bendigo East, with a further four points back to fourth-placed Kangaroo Flat. Fifth-placed Golden Square remains well and truly in the hunt for the finals. Square is only three points outside of the top four after it defeated Kangaroo Flat by eight shots on Monday. However, Square faces a tough task in the final round against Bendigo. Final round fixture: Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat, White Hills v Inglewood, Golden Square v Bendigo, Eaglehawk v Castlemaine. DIVISION ONE Inglewood 62 d Eaglehawk 55. P. Schram 20 d J. Robertson 13, S. Sloan 23 d I. Godkin 16, V. Tierney 19 lt K. Rowe 26. Bendigo 70 d White Hills 45. L. Harris 23 d J. O'Bree 16, V. Greenwood 24 d C. Jansen 15, S. Koch 23 d G. Jones 14. Castlemaine 50 lt Bendigo East 62. M. Fletcher 11 lt J. Clough 22, R. Roberts 21 d J. Davey 17, P. Hunter 18 lt H. Clough 23. Kangaroo Flat 49 lt Golden Square 57. S. Howes 13 lt T. Marron 17, J. McHugh 16 lt J. Ross 18, D. Budd 20 lt J. Robins 22. Ladder - Bendigo 140, Eaglehawk 126, Bendigo East 122, Kangaroo Flat 118, Golden Square 115, Inglewood 85, White Hills 76, Castlemaine 50. DIVISION TWO Golden Square 54 d Kangaroo Flat 48, Bendigo East 83 d Castlemaine 40, Woodbury 46 lt South Bendigo 77, Heathcote 53 d Bendigo 51. Ladder - South Bendigo 172, Woodbury 131, Bendigo East 116, Heathcote 103, Kangaroo Flat 96, Golden Square 78, Castlemaine 71, Bendigo 65. DIVISION THREE Eaglehawk 63 d Woodbury 53, Campbells Creek 58 lt Harcourt 60, Marong 59 d Bendigo East 40, Kangaroo Flat 55 lt Golden Square 64. Ladder - Marong 161, Harcourt 150, Eaglehawk 117, Woodbury 107, Kangaroo Flat 95, Golden Square 81, Bendigo East 61, Campbells Creek 60. DIVISION FOUR Golden Square 34 lt Strathfieldsaye 73, Bridgewater 51 lt Calivil/Serpentine 58, South Bendigo 73 d Bendigo VRI 50, White Hills 67 d Dingee 44. Ladder - Strathfieldsaye 175, South Bendigo 151, Dingee 146, Bendigo VRI 105, White Hills 101, Calivil/Serpentine 69, Golden Square 63, Bridgewater 22. DIVISION FIVE Strathfieldsaye 37 lt White Hills 56, Woodbury 36 d South Bendigo 33, Inglewood 49 d Eaglehawk 27, Bendigo 33 lt Castlemaine 37, Harcourt 37 d Bendigo East 29. Ladder - Inglewood 154, Castlemaine 130, White Hills 112, Harcourt 102, Strathfieldsaye 95, Bendigo 78, Bendigo East 75, Eaglehawk 73, Woodbury 51, South Bendigo 40.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/d2fa20a1-cee4-44d2-9cd9-a9eb3250fe24.jpg/r0_81_3360_1979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg