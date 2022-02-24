news, property, 6 Mackay Street, Rochester, modern home, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 700sqm, FP Nevins Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 Sold and satisfied prior to Auction AGENT: F.P. Nevins & Co Real Estate PHONE: Tony Hooppell on 0427 842 228 and Nicki Henderson on 0429 796 054 INSPECT: By appointment Rochester is the peaceful setting for this immaculate home with self-sustainable features from a highly regarded local builder. Double-glazed windows, superior insulation and solar panels with battery storage are among the home's green features. Daiken heating and refrigerated cooling is ducted throughout the home for economical year-round comfort. Fresh rainwater storage is connected to the house. A stylish kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, double oven, dishwasher, breakfast bar, pantry, abundant storage and bench space. Living options include large lounge with lovely bay window, plus open-concept family zone with sliding doors to outdoor entertaining. With roofing and a ceiling fan, the spacious alfresco is perfect for quiet relaxation and large family gatherings, whatever the weather. Three comfortable bedrooms have fitted storage including main suite with its twin robes and ensuite bathroom. Further features in the home are French doors, quality floor coverings, light-filtering blinds, block-out drapes and a family-sized laundry. Land size is about 700 square metres with established gardens and a double auto-garage with extra shelving. All up, this is a truly lovely 14-year-old home with enviro-friendly features that save money and reduce your family's footprint. Best of all, it's ideally positioned in a delightful township with a host of excellent facilities and proximity to major regional centres.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/d403350f-00d2-441c-8b6d-63ce0a670e32.jpg/r322_153_2766_1534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg