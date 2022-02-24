news, property, 794 Strathfieldsaye Road, Bendigo, central Victoria, four bedrooms, peaceful surrounds, schools, 1173sqm, Gavin Butler Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $795,000 - $850,000 AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate PHONE: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 INSPECT: Saturday 11.15 - 11.45am A welcome addition to the property market is a classic family home on a fabulous quarter-acre allotment. "This home represents very good value as the prices of land in Strathfieldsaye continue to rapidly escalate," licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said. Much loved and well maintained, the home offers about 23.5 squares of comfort with four bedrooms and two living zones. There is a separate lounge which could easily become your home theatre or a rumpus for the children. Family living is open plan with sitting and dining as well as updated kitchen with stainless steel wall oven. Another lovely space is the large main bedroom suite with ensuite bathroom and supersized walk-in robe. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. More features throughout include ducted vacuum, central heating, ducted cooling, corner pantry and fitted robes. High ceilings are elegant and the brushed-box timber flooring is beautiful. The property has a double auto-garage with internal access as well as a 6 x 5.5-metre powered workshed and secure onsite caravan storage. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/88165c85-9c08-4d00-b450-173826ad49c5.jpg/r0_273_2824_1869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg