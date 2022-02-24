news, property, Lot 1 165 Popes Road, Junortoun, Bendigo, Seven bedrooms, Three bathrooms, 2.63ha (6.5acres), Pool, Bungalow

DETAILS: Bed 7 Bath 3 Cars 2 $1,450,000 - $1,550,000 LAND: 2.63 hectares (6.5 acres) Approx. AGENCY: Maher Real Estate Bendigo CONTACT: Tom Maher on 0408 910 497 INSPECT: By appointment Enhanced by the extended countrystyle outlook and flooded with natural light, this sophisticated four-bedroom home is beautifully appointed and presents a secluded oasis in a spectacular bushland setting, and only a few minutes drive from schools or your local shops. Complemented by high end finishes and offering a myriad of living spaces, this designer mud brick home is set on a private and secluded 2.3 hectares, or in the 'old money' approximately 6.5 acres. With cathedral ceilings throughout, the open-plan living, dining and kitchen areas open onto the outdoors, and showcase hardwood polished floorboards throughout. The designer timber kitchen includes a huge gas Falcon stove, large walk-in pantry and dishwasher. Framed by the sheen of polished timber floors, rich timber cabinetry and an exposed brick feature wall, there is also downlights, a double sink, and ample bench space. It rightfully takes its place as the heart of the home, the hub for those busy school mornings. Adjacent is the formal dining room, as well as two large living areas. Clever placing of furniture denotes each separate area, where the floor to ceiling timber doors open to make this home so versatile. At one end of this space is the cosy lounge room, where the brick chimney and the weight bearing beam make a real feature of this bespoke home. The main bedroom is of ample size and features a large walk-in wardrobe. This beautiful carpeted part of the home also has doors that open to the swimming pool area, your own private entrance and exit. The three additional bedrooms feature quality carpets and finishings throughout. Your year round comfort is assured by heating and cooling courtesy of the wood heater, gas log fire and reverse cycle units. You are also sure to love the superb self-cleaning solar heated pool with Balinese hut and barbecue entertainment area. The property includes a powered shed and one dam with a water right from the Coliban Water channel system. An extra bonus if you have a three generation home in mind, includes the self-contained two-bedroom unit with its a fully equipped kitchenette, bathroom and lounge room. This is perfect for guest accommodation or to house elderly parents or teenagers. There is even more! The studio with adjoining bathroom would make the perfect home office or bungalow, even more accommodation options. Contact the agent today to book your private inspection, but do take the whole family and leave time to take it all in. There's a lot to explore.

