Bendigo cyclists lock in strong results at the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic

Bendigo and District Cycling Club riders finished the prestigious 106th edition of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic with strong results. The highlight on day one was the gruelling 267km ride from Avalon all the way to Raglan Parade. BDCC's best finishers were John Davis (27th) (+42), Spencer Evans (33rd) (+42) and Nathan Burrell (39th) (+1.55). Team BridgeLane rider Sam Eddy (72nd) (+10:00) and Kobe Henderson (99th) (+19:25) were also among the field. ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast rider Cameron Scott held off a fast-paced bunch to be the overall winner (06:07:41) ahead of Brenton Jones and Myles Stewart. "As far as road results go, it's probably the best one for me," Scott said. "It wasn't a typical way of winning, by myself as opposed to a bunch sprint, really happy I could pull something off." Also held on Saturday was the 76km handicap race from Port Campbell to Warrnambool. More cycling news: Former Bendigo Cyclists and event winner Tim Decker was in the field and wrapped up the race in 62nd position (+14:35). The action continued on Sunday with the inaugural 155.7 km Lochard Energy Women's Warrnambool Classic. BDCC was represented by its current road champion Courtney Sherwell who headed into the race on the back of a recent fifth-place finish at last week's NRS Tour of Gippsland. Sherwell locked in a strong top-20 result finishing 16th overall (+4:53) behind winner Maeve Plouffe. The ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast rider secured the win after a strong sprint breakaway to finish ahead of Josie Talbot (+0) and Matilda Raynolds (+0). "That was incredible, that was so much fun," Plouffe said. "I don't think that I've done a race that hard before. It was on from the start, then there was a little lull and then girls really put it to me on those little climbs... they weren't too long, but they were definitely going hard. I had a lot of nervous energy towards the end with the break there." More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

