DETAILS: Bed 5 Bath 3 Cars 6 LAND: 17.28 hectares Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 2 March at 11am AGENT: Elders Real Estate PHONE: Patrick Skahill on 0401 722 581 INSPECT: By appointment The landscape has been honoured by the design of this luxurious five-bedroom family residence at Woodvale. The result is a truly harmonious environment in which to live, work and play. A welcoming foyer leads to a home office and nearby formal lounge or theatre room with a gas-log fire. Stepping beyond the foyer, the home reveals its true grandeur, a huge open-plan living and entertaining space with impeccable kitchen. The butler's pantry cleverly connects the open-plan family zone and separate games room with drinks bar. High-end kitchen tapware includes filtered cold water as well as soda water and boiling water for hot beverages. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Extensive glazing throughout is a seamless connection with outdoor living options. Framing the views, capturing natural sunlight, warmth and fresh-air flow. The sparkling swimming pool is securely fenced, the three-car garage has direct entry to the home. Self-sufficiency is a key design element at the property. The solar system has battery storage, rainwater storage is abundant and two dams service the five paddocks. The 20 x 10-metre Colorbond shed has power, kitchenette, wood heater and concrete flooring. You may wish to supplement your income by offering horse agistment, or crop the land and run livestock. This tranquil property is ideally located within a 15-minute drive from both Bendigo and Bridgewater on Loddon. Indicative sale price is $1,150,000 - $1,250,000. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

