Junior cricketers impress in BDCA

sport, cricket,

A fine all-round performance from Golden Square youngster Will Bowles was one of the highlights of BDCA junior action at the weekend. Bowles made 50 retired and took 3-9 in Square's win over Strathdale-Maristians in the under-16A division. Strathfieldsaye's Daniel Butler didn't waste any time in his innings in the under-16A age group. Butler smashed 51 not out off 31 balls, including four sixes and three fours. The third half-century of the round was scored in the under-12B division where White Hills' youngster Charlie Dickins made an impressive 50 retired off just 29 balls, including 10 boundaries. The best bowling figures of the weekend were shared by two players. Strathdale under-14 bowler Lachlan Bray and Strathfieldsaye under-12A player Harnoor Kakran both had the fine figures of 3-1. Scores and highlights from the weekend: UNDER-16A Strathfieldsaye 8-160 (Butler 51*, Grundy 38, Mannes 22; Tewhata 3-24, T. Taylor 2-9) def Eaglehawk 6-84 (Kalms 2-5). Bendigo United 6-156 (Stevenson 36*, Cail 35, Behrens 32*; L. Mckay 2-8) def Kangaroo Flat 8-91 (Burns 29; Whatley 2-6, Farrelly 2-12). Golden Square 4-100 (Bowles 50*) def Strathdale-Maristians 9-98 (Edwards 37, Pysing 20; Bowles 3-9, Lowther 2-13). Strathdale-Maristians Suns 5-123 (McBurney 40*; J. Wilson 2-22) def Huntly North Epsom 8-18 (McNamara 3-7, Kelly 2-9). UNDER-16B Bendigo 5-83 (Roby 2-8) def Maiden Gully Marong Marist 8-79 (Chandler 20; Atherton 2-12, Rowley 2-12). White Hills 5-154 (McMurray 42*, O'Brien 28*, McMurray 23; Tyler 2-9) def Sandhurst 6-123 (Khan 41, Millar 33*). UNDER-14A Strathdale Maristians Blue 3-114 (Long 21*) def Bendigo United Redbacks 9-91 (Macdonald 25; Seipolt 2-1, Joynson-Baker 2-11, Edwards 2-13). Maiden Gully 4-137 (Budge 29*, Paratene 21*) def Bendigo United 5-113 (Austin 34*, Price 22, Pope 20*; McKenzie 2-16). Strathfieldsaye Blue 4-123 def Strathfieldsaye Yellow 95 (Robinson 27*; Bennett 3-9, Mayes 2-4, Yates 2-17). Golden Square 8-153 (Mostofa 54*; Kelly 2-12) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 5-114 (Mostofa 2-9). Kangaroo Flat 8-77 (Brown 3-4) def Eaglehawk 3-73; Strathdale-Maristians Suns 6-171 (Purcell 27*, B. Ritchie 26*; Ross 2-9, Keane 2-23) def Bendigo 9-25 (Bray 3-1, B. Ritchie 2-8). UNDER-14B Huntly North Epsom 101 (Cavalier 2-6, Ralphs 2-13) def Maiden Gully 52 (Wheelhouse 2-1, Whyte 2-2, H. Archer 2-2, Miller 2-5). Strathfieldsaye 7-137 (Orr 27*, Johnson 23; H O'Donnell 3-2, B. Wells 2-2) def Marong 6-130 (Mannix 23*, Gray 20*; Mannes 2-1, Dennis 2-6). White Hills 2-206 (Salter 36*, Shelton 32*, Miller 31*, Kleinert 22*, O'Connell 21*) def Strathdale-Maristians 7-136 (Monaghan 33*, White 23; O'Connell 2-13, Caine 2-14). UNDER-12A Strathdale Maristians Blue 3-128 (Rees 25*, McMurray 23*) def Kangaroo Flat Gold 6-93 (McGee 25*). Bendigo United 1/188 (Travaglia 43*, J. Westley 29*, McNamara 28*, Macumber 26*) def Golden Square 8-50 (Macumber 2/1, McNamara 2-5); Strathfieldsaye Yellow 4-86 (Moss 21*) def Strathfieldsaye Blue 8-45 (Kakran 3-1, T. Sherwell 2-3). Strathdale-Maristians Suns 3-132 (Polglase 30*, Monaghan 22*) def Kangaroo Flat Green 7-37 (Monaghan 2-0, Eddy 2-5). Maiden Gully 5-135 (Clayton 33*, Liersch 33*) def Eaglehawk 6-47 (Bird 2-7). UNDER-12B White Hills 5-162 (Dickins 50*, Morrish 30*) def Strathdale Maristians 7-54 (J. Sawyer 2-1, Dickins 2-4). Sandhurst 2-94 def Maiden Gully 8-74. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/d4aeedc5-966a-4523-9839-035682e471f6.jpg/r0_136_4446_2648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg