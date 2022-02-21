Group-winning mare La Serena retired

sport, local-sport,

THE Bendigo-trained Group 2-winning trotting mare La Serena has been retired from racing after suffering an injury. Trainer Alex Ashwood confirmed the emerging mare had sustained a fractured split bone in two places in her near side front leg, bringing an end to her promising career. The 27-year-old said the first indication of something going amiss was when the mare was a bit limpy after trackwork recently. A subsequent trip to the vets confirmed the injury. It's a sad blow for the young trainer and his partner Tayla French, who had formed a brilliant association with the daughter of Quaker Jet and the mare Donegal Flat, in the sulky. French drove the mare in her final 13 starts for six wins. After finishing seventh behind Queen Of Crime in the $100,000 final of the Vicbred Super Series for four-year-old trotting mares on New Year's Eve, La Serena was undefeated in three starts this year. The last of those wins was the biggest of the now five-year-old's career, coming in the $30,000 Group 2 Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship at Melton on February 4, where she blitzed the field to win by 10.3m. A disappointed, but philosophical Ashwood said all options had been canvassed with the mare, including operating or giving her time in the paddock to heal. But the health and best interests of the mare were always foremost in his and French's mind. "It happened the day before she was meant to race a couple of weeks ago," the star trainer-driver said. "It's one of those things, one minute you've got them and they're going good, the next minute you don't. "You can't do much about it. The welfare of the horse always comes first." Ashwood said the injury had come at a time when La Serena was progressing in leaps and bounds. Four of the mare's eight career wins from 29 starts had come in her last six races, including three straight to end her career. She was placed on nine further occasions, earning $63,370 for her owners and breeders Yabby Dam Farms, including $28,500 this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/d9c80a91-68d7-4272-afce-9dfec9662d0f.jpg/r3_315_2198_1555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg