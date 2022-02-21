Police appeal for assistance to locate wanted man Cohen Sayle

news, local-news,

BENDIGO Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate wanted man, Cohen Sayle. The 31-year-old is wanted on warrant for burglary offences. More crime news: Bendigo learner driver allegedly caught speeding while intoxicated Sayle is known to frequent the Bendigo and Castlemaine areas. Investigators have released an image of Sayle in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts. Sayle is described as Caucasian in appearance, medium build, about 192cm tall with dark-coloured hair. Anyone who sights Sayle, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/ebbfe1fe-2663-4ecf-b137-d4ac86deef83.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg