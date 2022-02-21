A league of their own: how Victorian women are making waves in sports media

news, local-news, bendigo, maryborough, sports, netball, football, reporting, journalism, media

Sports reporter Ashlyne McInnes has been writing yarns for the Maryborough Advertiser since she stepped out of her final university exam - almost three and a half years ago. Though it hasn't always been an easy road, Ms McInnes says there's nothing else she'd rather do. Last week, Victorian community sport minister Ros Spence opened the second round of the Change Our Game Women in Sports Broadcasting program, hoping to encourage more women to get involved in sports media. MORE NEWS: World War Two veteran Andrew Malloch overwhelmed by Quilts of Valour kindness Ms McInnes said women have the unique opportunity to change the sports media landscape. "I think it's so important that any journalism landscape reflects the society that we live in," she said. "We know that half the population is female so if there were half female sports journalists in every newsroom I think the standard of our reporting and the depth of our national coverage would really improve, we can really change things." For Ms McInnes, returning to her hometown of Maryborough to immerse herself in the diversity of regional sport was a dream come true. "I did an internship with a women's football club at uni, which I really loved," she said. OTHER NEWS: Second haystack fire erupts in one day north of Bendigo "So when this job came up, I just decided to give it a go." The young reporter said having a team of women around her helped her change the way the paper engaged with local sport. "My editor is also female and it's an unwritten rule between us that we try to balance male and female sport reporting," she said. "Before I started the netball reviews and previews were in one big block article at the bottom of the page and the football got individual breakdowns and a page to itself. MORE NEWS: Regional workshops address farmers' role under updated heavy vehicle safety laws "But when I started my editor and I decided it was worth breaking down all the female netball games so that it was 50/50 for our local league. "We're the only ones that report on it so if it doesn't go in our paper it goes unnoticed." Although Ms McInnes now spends her weeks chasing the community's next big goals, the pandemic did throw a few curve balls her way. "To run a sports section for almost two years with no actual sport was the biggest challenge I'll ever face in my career," she said. As the pandemic cancelled community sport, Ms McInnes found herself calling around the community for any sports related content she could find. "We had someone in the Olympics, or someone who was practicing their sport at home, or someone who had done an amazing thing fifty years ago that we revisited. "It did get a bit dire one day when I called the grandma of someone who was coaching baseball in America - it was really obscure but we did what we had to do." OTHER NEWS: On top of the pandemic, Ms McInnes said one of the hardest things about being a female sports journalist was encountering sexism online. "I haven't faced too much sexism personally, our community is quite small and I grew up here and know a lot of people, so I had a pretty easy ride into it," she said. "But obviously I consume a lot of women's sports media and the social media comments that I have to look at for my job on bigger publications are really jarring sometimes." However, Ms McInnes has been embraced by her local community, in particular some especially grateful female athletes. Featured on the back page of the paper recently was one local netball club who'd finally had a big win after a devastating streak of losses. "We really pumped them up and they were really grateful," Ms McInnes said. "It was a really nice feeling to get sportswomen writing to you saying thanks." For the Maryborough journalist, sports reporting has opened new horizons, and she'd encourage other young reporters to give it a shot. "It really expanded my horizons," she said. "I've always been a netball and football fan, but in small towns I've really had to learn to appreciate the nicheness of lawn bowls." To apply for the state government Change our Game program head to changeourgame.vic.gov.au.

