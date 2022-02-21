Bendigo City FC under-14s shine against Werribee

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC's under-14 team has secured its best performance so far this year. The squad showed impressive form on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Werribee City FC. After enduring tough losses during the first two rounds of the NPL West pre-qualifiers, the recent win has given them a boost of confidence for upcoming games. More soccer: City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the win was testament to the team's progress. "To have a 3-0 result and for the scoring to have come from three different players is a massive step forward for the team," he said. "They are a really talented group and we didn't expect such strong results from them so soon." The scoring efforts came from Ethan Pope (23), Walter Elois Bimenyimana (43) and Evie Nuttall (59). In the other divisions, City FC's under-15s had a tough game going down 0-4. The under-16 boys also faced a challenging Werribee squad and were unable to score, but were able to limit the scoreboard to 0-2. The under-18 put on a competitive match but were unable to capitalise going down 1-3. "Our under-18s put on a great competitive match and were a bit unlucky more than the 1-3 score line suggests," Claridge said. City FC hosts Avondale FC at Epsom for next week's fourth round. More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

