AN OVERLOOKED recommendation from the Victorian Law Reform Commission must be implemented, MP Tania Maxwell has said. More than six years after being put forward, the recommendation for victim-led reviews of court cases was again shelved by Parliament this month. The Northern Victorian upper house MP said she was taking the matter up with the director of the Office of Public Prosecutions, Kerri Judd, in an attempt to even the scales. More news: Andrews rolls back public policy notices policy "Enduring feedback from victims of crime is that they feel let down and excluded from the justice process," she said. "They say: 'we have a legal system not a justice system' and that this compounds their trauma." The right to request a case review would give victims similar rights to those already enjoyed by defendants who can pursue appeal options if they are unhappy with court decisions. Ms Maxwell and her Derryn Hinch Justice Party colleague Stuart Grimley put the matter before the Legislative Council as one of three amendments to the government's omnibus criminal procedure legislation earlier in February. The first two amendments to the Justice Legislation Amendment (Criminal Procedure Disclosure and Other Matters) Bill 2021 passed, but the vote for victim-led reviews was tied and did not pass. "It would have enabled victims to seek a review of an Office of Public Prosecutions decision to discontinue an offender's prosecution or allow a serious offence to be plea-bargained to a lesser charge," she said. "It would have also have meant they would be told they had this right. We are looking at ways to pursue this. Victims reviews exist in the UK and other jurisdictions." Ms Maxwell said it would have been relevant to the grieving family of Kyneton woman Alicia Little who died after being struck by a vehicle driven by her partner in December 2017. A charge laid against the man was later downgraded to a lesser driving offence - to the profound disappointment of Ms Little's family. OTHER STORIES: Ms Maxwell said victims needed to be consulted during the court process. "The Victims' Charter Act 2006 requires that victims' views are sought and that they are informed of decision-making," she said. "But victims are often informed of these decisions after they are done and dusted and there is no provision for victims to seek any form of review."

