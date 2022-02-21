Agnoletto takes rider of night honours

news, local-news, cycling, Agnoletto, Blake, red-hot, McCaig, Bradbury, Humber, Alaya

BLAKE Agnoletto took rider of the night honours at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. As he had done earlier in the season, Agnoletto dominated the A-grade scratch races and the wheelrace on the track in Barnard Street. The winner of the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace at the Bendigo leg of the Christmas carnivals last December was in hot form. Read more: Agnoletto powers his way to Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace victory His night's campaign started with victory in the A-grade 12-lap scratch and was followed by winning the first of two heats in the DCK Real Estate Wheelrace (2000m). Agnoletto raced from the 10m mark in the main event and the work of Jade Maddern and Nate Hadden (40m) played a big part in being able to reel in all opponents in the final. A class performer in all track disciplines, Agnoletto sprinted to victory ahead of Hadden and Curtis Harrison (100m) as consistent wheelrace placegetter Toby McCaig (170m) was fourth. The second of the A-grade scratch races, 12-lap, was won by Agnoletto from Hadden and the experienced Haydn Bradbury. It was a memorable night's racing for Hope Harnetty across the juniors and seniors. The first of the senior races was the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace in which Harnetty sprinted to victory ahead of Lily Keating, Charlie Gartside and Alaya Humber. Heat winners in the under 15-17 1200m wheelrace were Harnetty and Archie Powell. In the final, Harnetty reigned supreme from Harry Byrne, Lewis McIntosh and Nathan Brain. The B-grade elimination in the under 15-17 division was won by Harnetty from Mitchell Morley and Sebastian Freer. Racing for juniors was completed by the A-grade elimination for under 15-17 in which James Tupper claimed a fine victory from Haylee Jack and Jacob Larson. Other juniors in ine form included Tobias Jelbart, George Kornmann, Corey and Jacob Larson, Amelia McLean, Archie Powell, Tianna Shay, and Addison Torr. Feature event at this Thursday night's racing is the Giant Bendigo Wheelrace (2000m). Scratch races for seniors will also be contested. Juniors will race in the Colin Fitzgerald Wheelraces which honour the 1980 Moscow Olympian and a dual winner of Bendigo's Sports Star of the Year award. Action on Thursday starts with juniors at 6.30pm and includes a 1000m heat for athletes at 7.15pm and then senior cycling. It's free entry for spectators.

