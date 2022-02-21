Waaia vaulter goes way higher

news, local-news, Waaia, Rhys, Hansen, Bendigo, pole vaulter, athletics, Henderson, Harriers

WAAIA'S Rhys Hansen broke a Bendigo record in pole vault at Saturday's non-AVSL Shield track and meet at the Flora Hill athletics complex. A first-season competitor with South Bendigo, Hansen soared 3.05 metres at the Retreat Road track. Waaia is midway between Nathalia and Numurkah and the meet was an ideal tune-up for Hansen ahead of this weekend's pole vault at the Victorian open and under-age state championships at Lakeside in Melbourne. Hansen's mark broke the Bendigo under-14s record of 3.00m set on March 16, 2002 by Bendigo Harriers' Justin McEwan. The leap of 3.05m equalled the Bendigo under-15s record held by Harriers' star Blake Pryse since November 20, 2010. On the track, Allie Guillou won the first of the women's 100m heats in 13.69 from South Bendigo's Jessica Grigson, 13.74, and Naomi Henderson, 14.04. Other heat winners were South Bendigo's Cassidy Miller and Eaglehawk's Leah Langtree. South Bendigo's Rhys Lias won the 100m dash in 11.94 from Harriers' Josh Evans, 13.13, and Eaglehawk's Antony Langdon, 13.42, and triple Paralympic representative Tim Sullivan, 13.43. The Guillou twins, Belle and Allie fought out the first of the women's 200m heats. They were in-sync as they charged to the line and it was Belle who took honours in 27.40 as Allie crossed in 27.45. Bendigo Harriers' Lonain Burnett marked his return to the Flora Hill track by winning the first of the 800m heats in 2:05.83 as South Bendigo's Zackery Tickell, 2:07.58, was runner-up. Harriers' Keelan McInerney lowered his personal best by seven seconds in heat three, as Eaglehawk's Juliet Heahleah and Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby were victorious. Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen from Harriers marked another 1500m walk victory. At hammer throw, Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Jordan and Hunter Gill led the way on marks of 28.67m and 22.76m. At 77-years-young, Eaglehawk's Rhondda Dundas reached 20.95m to be fourth. Best at discus were South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour, 33.70m; Eaglehawk's David Chisholm, 28.26m; South Bendigo's Amber Fox and Emma Orme, 27.66m, and 25.70m. At high jump, South Bendigo's Abbey Hromenko cleared 1.50m and Harriers' Jack Denton soared above the 1.45m mark. Flight two was closely-fought between South Bendigo clubmates Jessica Grigson and Shane Miller on 1.35m. At long jump, Josh Evans achieved the afternoon's best mark of 4.83m as clubmate Jordan Matthews, 4.67m; as Grigson, 4.58m, and Henderson, 4.54m, performed well.

